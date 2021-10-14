Two Rapid City organizations have expanded their operations to help heal more community members

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - OneHeart provides transitional housing, along with a variety of other services, such as addiction and mental health counseling, life skills, and job training. While Oxford House provides housing and rehabilitative support for people recovering from alcoholism or drug addictions.

Both organizations recently expanded, OneHeart opened their new cultural site for guests going through their program.

“We want to make sure that Native Americans feel comfortable and welcome here, and part of that was helping to create the space for people to reconnect or deepen their connection with their culture and their heritage,” said Charity Doyle, executive director for OneHeart.

The site will include a sweat lodge for traditional sweat ceremonies, but already has a cultural building that provides open space for anything from events to accessible shelter for ceremony participants.

“For people who want to connect with that or have that as part of their transformation plan on the campus, being to just incorporate that on a regular basis,” said Doyle.

Oxford House, on the other hand, already has a women’s recovery house in Rapid City and at the beginning of October added the first men’s house.

“The men also need recovery just as well as women do,” said Lora Griffin, member for Oxford House outreach in Rapid City.

The house has space for nine men. Individuals are able to stay as long as they want in Oxford Houses with the only stipulation being to remain sober.

The organization is nationwide and runs on a democratic basis, meaning members of the house are able to vote whether or not they want the person who applied to live there. A dismissal vote could occur because of drinking, drug use, or disruptive behavior.

“It helps them with their stability, it helps them with their confidence, on top of being able to get back out into the world and work and do the things that make us feel accomplished in our lives that we didn’t have when we were in our addiction,” said Griffin.

If you are struggling with addiction you can apply to the Oxford house and enroll at OneHeart campus you can visit their location in Rapid City.

