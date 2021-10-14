Sunshine returns Friday, but the cool air lingers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds continue through the night. There is a small chance we see a light rain or snow shower pass through the area, but little to no impacts will be felt from them. Lows will be in the 20s for many with a few in the low 30s.

After a couple clouds exit the sky in the morning, we will be sunny for the rest of your Friday! The cool air does linger as highs will range from the 40s to the 50s across the area. The warm air will move in for the weekend as highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Saturday with 60s and some 70s on Sunday! Sunny skies are expected the entire weekend.

Monday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to near 70°, but a small system could pass by Tuesday, bringing cloud cover, cooler temperatures, breezy winds and even some rain and snow showers. Those who see snow from the system next week will be mainly in the hills. Accumulations are possible, but it doesn’t look to come anywhere close to the totals from this past storm.

After that system moves out Wednesday, temperatures will be back in the 50s and 60s by the end of next week and weekend.

