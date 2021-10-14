Advertisement

Sunshine returns Friday, but the cool air lingers

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds continue through the night. There is a small chance we see a light rain or snow shower pass through the area, but little to no impacts will be felt from them. Lows will be in the 20s for many with a few in the low 30s.

After a couple clouds exit the sky in the morning, we will be sunny for the rest of your Friday! The cool air does linger as highs will range from the 40s to the 50s across the area. The warm air will move in for the weekend as highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Saturday with 60s and some 70s on Sunday! Sunny skies are expected the entire weekend.

Monday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to near 70°, but a small system could pass by Tuesday, bringing cloud cover, cooler temperatures, breezy winds and even some rain and snow showers. Those who see snow from the system next week will be mainly in the hills. Accumulations are possible, but it doesn’t look to come anywhere close to the totals from this past storm.

After that system moves out Wednesday, temperatures will be back in the 50s and 60s by the end of next week and weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming Border at 10 pm
The area by Rapid Creek the man was found dead.
Homeless man and Hope Center guest found dead by Rapid Creek, homeless speculate he froze to death
SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace
SAP® SuccessFactors® Opportunity Marketplace Drives Internal Mobility and Upskilling to Help Organizations Future-Proof Their Business
for blog
High impact storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the area
Fallen tree branch
Snow storm leaves many Rapid City yards a mess

Latest News

Warmer temperatures on Sunday
Cold Temperatures Will Continue Today and Tomorrow
Winds weaken this evening with Freeze Warnings on the plains
Warning
Winds weaken overnight
Temperatures slowly increasing
Rain and Snow Will Continue Until About Noon