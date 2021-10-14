Summit Arena hosts ribbon cutting ceremony to prepare for upcoming events

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -People gathered in the Summitt Arena. which can hold over 10,000 people for a ribbon-cutting.

The new arena will host concerts, basketball tournaments and be the new home of the Rapid City Marshals, the new indoor football team.

As the Summitt begins to takes place of the Barnett Arena, the namesake of the arena and former Rapid City Mayor talks about how the use of arenas has changed since opening the Barnett in 1977.

“The Rapid City Arena, I mean the Barnett Arena that it eventually became was the biggest sporting facility between Minneapolis and Salt lake. We wanted that because we wanted all the basketball tournaments in Rapid City. Basketball was the driver that people taxed themselves for the new Civic Center,” Don Barnett, former mayor of Rapid City, says

Barnett toured the Summit and was extremely impressed with how it will operate as a multi-use facility.

“It just knocked my socks off, I couldn’t believe all the features, not just the arena. It is the surrounding areas, the entertainment zones, the education capabilities of the building,”

The South Dakota All-State Chorus and Orchestra will be the first act to perform at the Summitt.

