South Dakota Department of Education publishes school district performance scorecards

The Rapid City Area Schools is receiving a 47% on student performance in English and language arts, and a 35% on mathematics, both of which are below the state average.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Education released a report card this week -- to show how school districts in the state are performing.

The Rapid City Area Schools is receiving a 47% on student performance in English and language arts, and a 35% on mathematics, both of which are below the state average.

Community Relations Manager Katy Urban said that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is evident in the numbers, but said that students are continuing to make progress in their fields of study.

“What is encouraging as we look at our in-house assessments, we’re starting to see those reading levels come up already to the pre-pandemic level. So, that is positive news. We’re seeing our kids being really resilient.”

The school district has an 85% attendance rate, and 83% of students are graduating.

