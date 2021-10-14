Advertisement

Monument Health begins construction on new specialty hospital

The Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital will serve the long-term acute care needs of...
The Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital will serve the long-term acute care needs of patients in the Black Hills.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new specialty hospital is making its way to Rapid City. Monument Health is partnering with another health care company to create a new long-term care facility.

The Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital will serve the long-term acute care needs of patients in the Black Hills.

Mark Longacre, VP of operations for Monument Health, said that patients who require special attention will be treated by specialized healthcare professionals.

“The focus will be on their type of injury or illness from the skillset of the staff to the skillset of the physicians and provide something that we haven’t been able to provide on that level,” Longacre said.

The hospital will jointly be operated by Monument Health and Vibra Healthcare, which operates long-term care hospitals across the country.

Becky Burton, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Vibra Healthcare, said that having an additional long-term care hospital will keep patients closer to home.

“They can stay here where they have community, support, and resources here,” Burton said. “They don’t have to go somewhere else and hope that their family can come and visit.”

The new hospital will have 26 rehabilitation beds, as well as 18 long-term acute care beds.

