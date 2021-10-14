Here are your COVID numbers in South Dakota for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are 342 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 149,678. The current number of active cases is 5.963.

201 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

South Dakota has currently lost 2182 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 70 new cases, Lawrence and Oglala Lakota counties each have 11 new cases, Meade County has 10 new cases, Lyman County has 6 new cases, Harding County has 4 new cases, Fall River has 3 new cases, and Bennett, Butte, Custer, and Todd counties have 2 new cases each.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 65.79% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 56.86% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.