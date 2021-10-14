Advertisement

Help keep your family safe and protect our environment at Saturday’s Waste Disposal Event

(wwny)
By Jill Sears
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s time to get rid of old paints, aerosols, and chemicals. Saturday’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event gives local residents the opportunity to rid themselves of unused hazardous waste at this popular event.

Entrances to the Fairgrounds from Campbell Street and Cherry Avenue will be blocked and drivers are advised to use the Lacrosse Street or Centre Street to Lacrosse Street options. Drivers will enter the Fairgrounds near the grandstand ticket office. They are advised to use the Lacrosse Street entrance to the Central States Fairgrounds. Please see attached map for further clarification.

This free event is environmentally friendly and also a safe option for disposal of hazardous materials that could be dangerous to humans and animals alike if not handled properly. It is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City officials are encouraging folks to bring many household hazardous waste materials. the public is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the event. as well, with the food benefitting Feeding South Dakota, a separate event that will help feed those of us in the community that need a helping hand.

For the folks asking what exactly is allowable to bring for disposal, please note that business or commercial items will not be accepted. Acceptable items are household items, including aerosols; spot removers; pool chemicals; antifreeze; pest control chemicals; oil based paints/stains; lawn and garden chemicals; latex paint, household solvents; hobby chemicals and disinfectants. Items not accepted include ammunition and explosives; medical waste, lead acid batteries; tires, clean and used oil.

For a complete list of acceptable and non-acceptable items and information, visit https://www.rcgov.org/news/household-hazardous-waste-7087.html or call 605-355-3496.

