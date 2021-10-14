Advertisement

Cold Temperatures Will Continue Today and Tomorrow

Warmer temperatures on Sunday
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:49 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly Cloudy skies are expected today with a small chance of light rain. Temperatures today will peak in the 40s in Rapid City, with 30s in the Black Hills and 50s in the plains. Tonight will be very cold with lows dropping down into the 30s and even the 20s for some locations. Sunny skies will start tomorrow and continue throughout the weekend. Temperatures will also warm back up to the upper 60s by Sunday and Monday.

