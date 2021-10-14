Advertisement

Butterball recalls ground turkey products

The Butterball recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ's and Kroger...
The Butterball recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ's and Kroger grocery stores.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Butterball is recalling some of its ground turkey products due to possible contamination concerns.

The company says small pieces of hard blue plastic may have ended up in some of the products.

The recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ’s and Kroger grocery stores.

It includes 40-ounce trays of “farm to family Butterball all-natural ground turkey” with a sell-by date of Oct. 18 and 3-pound Kroger fresh ground turkey with sell-by date of Oct. 17.

People who still have the products in their freezers are urged to throw them away or return them to the store.

Butterball has more information on the recall online at Butterball.com.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming Border at 10 pm
The area by Rapid Creek the man was found dead.
Homeless man and Hope Center guest found dead by Rapid Creek, homeless speculate he froze to death
SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace
SAP® SuccessFactors® Opportunity Marketplace Drives Internal Mobility and Upskilling to Help Organizations Future-Proof Their Business
for blog
High impact storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the area
Fallen tree branch
Snow storm leaves many Rapid City yards a mess

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is making progress in its fight against coronavirus.
Biden gives update on COVID-19 fight
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates lower-dose Moderna COVID-19 shots for booster
Heather and Jake Sharek both recently had COVID-19. Heather was vaccinated, Jake was not. A...
‘I should’ve listened to my wife’: Man changes his mind on vaccine after surviving COVID
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Four women...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’