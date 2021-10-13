Winds weaken this evening with Freeze Warnings on the plains

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This powerful storm system has come to an end for much of the area and the remnants in the northern plains will pull away through the evening. Winds will begin to weaken after sunset and temperatures will be chilly for much of the area. Teens are expected in much of Wyoming with 20s in the Black Hills and western South Dakota plains.

A Freeze Warning is in place for the counties of Perkins, Meade plains, Haakon, Ziebach, Pennington plains, Jackson, Bennett, Oglala Lakota, Fall River and the Custer foothills and plains. Be sure to bring in any sensitive vegetation overnight that has survived to this point.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Similar temperatures are on tap Friday, but skies will be sunny. We keep the sunshine into the weekend as a westerly wind will help warm things up nicely. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s to low 60s across the area with many more in the 60s on Sunday - perhaps a few 70s!

If you have any weekend plans to go up in the hills, know it will still be snowy for many, especially up in the northern hills. This warm air will help melt away the snow. Nice weather continues Monday, where highs are in the 60s for much of the plains. Temperatures fall back into the 50s for the middle of next week, but look to rebound into the 60s by the end of the week.

