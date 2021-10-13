Advertisement

What drivers should keep in mind now that the winter weather has arrived

Drivers in Rapid City were challenged with the storm yesterday.
Drivers in Rapid City were challenged with the storm yesterday.
Drivers in Rapid City were challenged with the storm yesterday.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police department responded to 28 accidents from 10 am yesterday to 10 this morning.

This is a significant increase from usual days but is a typical trend for the first snowstorm of the season.

Brendyn Medina, public information officer for the Rapid City police department says this is the start of winter and everyone on the roads should keep the road conditions in mind.

”When we do have these wintery icy conditions, that we are planning extra time in our commute, planning time to slow down and making sure that we’re increasing our following distance because you may have the nicest tires and the nicest all-wheel-drive vehicle but it’s not going to help you stop any better than your typical car,” said Brendyn Medina, public information officer for the Rapid City police department.

He also says to plan to leave for your destinations earlier to avoid rushing while driving.

