South Dakotans are slowly but steadily getting their vaccinations

(WTOK)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today’s data released covers Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There are 1088 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 149,337. The current number of active cases is 6,089.

There are currently 207 individuals hospitalized with COVID.

South Dakota has currently lost 2177 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 204 new cases, Meade County has 42 new cases, Lawrence County has 35 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 18 new cases, Todd County has 17 new cases, Fall River County has 16 new cases, Custer County has 14 new cases, Butte County has 12 new cases, Harding and Lyman counties have 5 new cases each, Perkins County has 3 new cases, and Bennett and Haakon counties have 1 new case each.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, we have hit the 65.00% mark of state residents within that age group who have received one dose, and we’re just about to reach that percent with 59.38% of the qualifying population within that age group with completed vaccination series doses.

