Snow storm leaves many Rapid City yards a mess

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Heavy snowfall and intense winds left many homeowners in Rapid City with a bit of a mess to clean up in their yards.

The city is offering a couple of options for fallen tree branches and locations to discard them.

Officials are asking that homeowners drop their yard waste off at the Rapid City Landfill in one of the containers that are available for public access 24/7.

Another option would be to drop off materials at one of the yard waste sites located at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North, but the City’s Solid Waste Division expects these locations to fill up fast.

Smaller tree branches can be bundled and placed curbside in disposable yard waste bags.

“We’re advising the general not to if they have a stray branch, big branch, or something like that, don’t hall it out and have it sitting at curbside because our crews will not pick those up. It’s the homeowner’s responsibility to get those discarded, to get those disposed of, and again that’s why we’re offering up the option of the landfill and secondly the remote yard waste locations,” said Communications Coordinator for the City of Rapid City, Darrell Shoemaker.

If a fallen branch is blocking the roadway, contact the city to have it removed.

Meanwhile, fallen limbs on sidewalks are the responsibility of homeowners.

