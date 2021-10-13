Advertisement

Snow storm leaves many Rapid City yards a mess

Fallen tree branch
Fallen tree branch(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Heavy snowfall and intense winds left many homeowners in Rapid City with a bit of a mess to clean up in their yards.

The city is offering a couple of options for fallen tree branches and locations to discard them.

Officials are asking that homeowners drop their yard waste off at the Rapid City Landfill in one of the containers that are available for public access 24/7.

Another option would be to drop off materials at one of the yard waste sites located at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North, but the City’s Solid Waste Division expects these locations to fill up fast.

Smaller tree branches can be bundled and placed curbside in disposable yard waste bags.

“We’re advising the general not to if they have a stray branch, big branch, or something like that, don’t hall it out and have it sitting at curbside because our crews will not pick those up. It’s the homeowner’s responsibility to get those discarded, to get those disposed of, and again that’s why we’re offering up the option of the landfill and secondly the remote yard waste locations,” said Communications Coordinator for the City of Rapid City, Darrell Shoemaker.

If a fallen branch is blocking the roadway, contact the city to have it removed.

Meanwhile, fallen limbs on sidewalks are the responsibility of homeowners.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming Border at 10 pm
for blog
High impact storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the area
Rain everywhere else
Heavy Snow Expected in the Black Hills
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Pitbull concert rescheduled

Latest News

The additional $127 million from the American Rescue Plan brings the total COVID relief money...
Rapid City Area Schools plans on doing virtual learning in the event of cancelled school
Drivers in Rapid City were challenged with the storm yesterday.
What drivers should keep in mind now that the winter weather has arrived
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws is petitioning to put cannabis legalization back on...
A petition to help South Dakotans vote on marijuana legalization again
South Dakotans are slowly but steadily getting their vaccinations