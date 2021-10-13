Advertisement

Rep. Taffy Howard announces she is challenging Dusty Johnson for House seat

(Nick Nelson)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Congressman Dusty Johnson has a formal challenger for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U-S House of Representatives.

Taffy Howard of Rapid City currently serves in the South Dakota House in District 33.

In a release, Howard says ... “We need more of South Dakota in Washington DC. I’m running to bring election integrity, to find solutions to the immigration crisis, and am fighting to fix the debt.”

