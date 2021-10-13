Rep. Taffy Howard announces she is challenging Dusty Johnson for House seat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Congressman Dusty Johnson has a formal challenger for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U-S House of Representatives.

Taffy Howard of Rapid City currently serves in the South Dakota House in District 33.

In a release, Howard says ... “We need more of South Dakota in Washington DC. I’m running to bring election integrity, to find solutions to the immigration crisis, and am fighting to fix the debt.”

