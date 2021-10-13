Advertisement

Rapid City Area Schools plans on doing virtual learning in the event of cancelled school

The additional $127 million from the American Rescue Plan brings the total COVID relief money...
The additional $127 million from the American Rescue Plan brings the total COVID relief money for the state to almost $400 million.(KOTA)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School parking lots around Rapid City were noticeably empty Wednesday.

While other schools around the Black Hills area opted to use virtual learning instead of in-person lectures due to inclement weather conditions, Rapid City Area School officials decided to call off classes completely.

Katy Urban, the Public Information Manager for RCAS, said he schools do have the ability to conduct remote learning and it’s definitely an option the school district plans on using for future storms.

“However, with this particular snow day, we were not sure if we were going to cancel until early this morning. So, we didn’t prep, we didn’t have kids take their devices home, our teachers weren’t necessarily prepared for that and so we just figured since it’s been kind of a difficult year already, this was a nice gift to just give kids a snow day,” said Urban.

Urban says teachers are instructed to put their content on the school’s learning management systems for students to have access to their assignments in the case of a snow day.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming Border at 10 pm
for blog
High impact storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the area
Rain everywhere else
Heavy Snow Expected in the Black Hills
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Pitbull concert rescheduled

Latest News

Fallen tree branch
Snow storm leaves many Rapid City yards a mess
Drivers in Rapid City were challenged with the storm yesterday.
What drivers should keep in mind now that the winter weather has arrived
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws is petitioning to put cannabis legalization back on...
A petition to help South Dakotans vote on marijuana legalization again
South Dakotans are slowly but steadily getting their vaccinations