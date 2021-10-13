Rapid City Area Schools plans on doing virtual learning in the event of cancelled school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School parking lots around Rapid City were noticeably empty Wednesday.

While other schools around the Black Hills area opted to use virtual learning instead of in-person lectures due to inclement weather conditions, Rapid City Area School officials decided to call off classes completely.

Katy Urban, the Public Information Manager for RCAS, said he schools do have the ability to conduct remote learning and it’s definitely an option the school district plans on using for future storms.

“However, with this particular snow day, we were not sure if we were going to cancel until early this morning. So, we didn’t prep, we didn’t have kids take their devices home, our teachers weren’t necessarily prepared for that and so we just figured since it’s been kind of a difficult year already, this was a nice gift to just give kids a snow day,” said Urban.

Urban says teachers are instructed to put their content on the school’s learning management systems for students to have access to their assignments in the case of a snow day.

