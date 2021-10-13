Advertisement

More snow tonight and Wednesday, along with high winds

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow is expected to continue through the night for much of the area. Those on the plains east of the Black Hills will likely stay with rain. It will get windy overnight with gusts to 45 mph or higher. Interstate 90 will shut down at 10 p.m. from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line due to the heavy snow and high winds - plan accordingly.

Up to a foot or more of snow is expected in the Black Hills - mainly the central/northern hills and into Spearfish and Sturgis. Rapid City could see a few more inches overnight and potentially up to a half foot or more if the heavier bands set up over town. Belle Fourche and Buffalo could see up to 6″ or more as well. Along with the snow, high winds are in the forecast. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings go into effect at 6 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts up to 50 mph are likely in the advisories, while 60 mph gusts are likely in the warnings.

The storm system will move out of the area Wednesday evening and overnight, leaving things looking like a winter wonderland by Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for Thursday and Friday, but make their way into the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Sunshine is back on Friday and that will linger into next week, along with highs in the 50s and 60s.

