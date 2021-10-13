Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters OK’d by CDC to be given at the same time as a flu shot

Vaccine
Vaccine(CBS Newspath)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Initially, it was advised by the CDC not to get another vaccine of any kind for 14-days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Doctor Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, says as flu season approaches, flu and COVID-19 shots can be done safely together.

He says vaccines being given simultaneously is nothing new, adding that a current vaccine given to children called MMR (Mumps, Measels and Rubella) is in the same vial.

He says now that 180-million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given to Americans, it’s been proven that the vaccine is safe and effective in all aspects.

”Folks don’t realize that a Phase III trial is the most rigorous scientific evidence there is, and the vaccines have passed that with flying colors, the COVID vaccines. Which is why we keep saying, ‘safe effective vaccines.’ Not just from the Phase III trials, also from the real world information we’re getting. It’s very clear after millions in the US, and billions of doses worldwide, these vaccines are effective and safe in preventing disease, preventing death,” says Dr. Kurra, “and also keeping you from getting any harmful effects.”

Dr. Kurra says that last years flu season hardly had any cases, which is common for a flu season. However, he adds that after a quiet flu season, there tends to be a worse one following it. He recommends everyone get their flu shot, and says it’s completely safe to also get a COVID booster shot or initial vaccine at the same time.

Creighton Road Emergency Closure