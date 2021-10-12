Recreational marijuana measure approved for signature gathering in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakotans wait for a decision from the South Dakota Supreme Court on recreational marijuana, supporters are looking ahead.

The Secretary of State Tuesday approved a proposed 2022 cannabis legalization initiative for signature gathering.

The ballot initiative would make legalize marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. To qualify for next November’s ballot organizers must collect just under 17,000 valid signatures from South Dakota voters by November 8th.

”We remain hopeful that Amendment A will be restored by the South Dakota Supreme Court. However, the November 8 deadline for 2022 ballot qualification is quickly approaching, and we have no choice but to launch a signature drive,” said Matthew Schweich campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws.

At the 2020 Election, 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A, a constitutional cannabis legalization initiative.

Governor Kristi Noem’s administration brought on a lawsuit that suspended the implementation of the law. The case is currently awaiting judgment from the South Dakota Supreme Court. The hearing was on April 28 but a ruling has not been issuing.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.