Raiders’ boys soccer season ends in heartbreaker
Mines soccer club looks to end season strong
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning eight straight games, the Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team finished the season just short of the State Championship Game. Meanwhile, South Dakota Mines is looking for improvement on the pitch after only earning one win so far this season. Ben Burns has the details.
