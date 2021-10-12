How the city of Sturgis prepares for winter weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the community prepares for the first winter storm of the season, one Nothern Hills city has already made its winter arrangements.

The city of Sturgis begins to prepare for winter weather at the start of October by winterizing facilities, such as parks, sports fields, and public restrooms, checking snow removal equipment and clearing storm drains.

The city winterizes any pipes to keep them from breaking during the drop in temperatures by checking that the heaters are fully functioning for the water wells.

”Our number one goal is for community safety and so we want to try and provide a safe means of travel to and from work, to and from school for all of our residents and for those who live outside of our community that may come here to work or go to school. The other thing we try to do is we like to try and be proactive and give our residents as much advance warning as possible,” said Rick Busch, director of public works in Sturgis.

He advises people to prepare for the winter by checking all their systems to make sure they are working correctly and keeping an eye on the weather in order to stay prepared, especially when traveling.

