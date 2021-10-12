Advertisement

Creighton Road Emergency Closure

(123RF)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Creighton Road from 222nd Street north to Denke Road is closed to thru traffic until Friday, October 15, 2021 due to road conditions and excess moisture on the base stabilization project.

This closure is also detailed on the Pennington County Public Safety Hub map which can be found at //www.pennco.org/publicsafetyhub.

If you have any questions, please call the Pennington County Highway Department at 605-394-2166.

