COVID numbers in South Dakota on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Please note that Data from Saturday and Sunday are included in Tuesday’s update.

There are 429 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 148,249. The current number of active cases is 6,539.

There are currently 202 individuals hospitalized with COVID.

South Dakota has currently lost 2177 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 67 new cases, Meade County has 30 new cases, Lawrence County has 12 new cases, Custer County has 9 new cases, Bennett County has 7 new cases, Butte, Todd, and Perkins counties have 5 new cases each, Oglala Lakota, and Fall River counties each have 3 new cases, and Haakon, Harding, Jackson, and Lyman each have one new case.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 64.83% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 59.19% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

