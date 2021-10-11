Advertisement

Wintry Weather is Back

The Black Hills will see accumulation
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:09 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm will affect our area over the next couple of days. Snowfall is currently affecting the Big Horns. The snow will then move into Sheridan later tonight after sunset. The system will then slowly move eastward, with snowfall starting in Gillette and the rest of northeast Wyoming late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon is when the system will move into western South Dakota. Most of western South Dakota will start out as rain, with the exception of the Black Hills. Most areas outside of the hills in western South Dakota will only see rainfall with this system. There is still a small chance of snowfall for Rapid City late Tuesday night and Monday morning.

As far as accumulation goes, Sheridan, Gillette, and the northern hills will receive 6-12 inches of snowfall. Southern portions of the Black Hills will see roughly 3-5 inches of snowfall. Rapid City will likely not see any snow accumulation. The highest accumulation will be in the upper elevations of the Big Horns, with nearly 2 feet of snow possible for elevations above 9,000 feet.

Although snow will not be a big threat for Rapid City, we do expect to see a lot of rainfall. 2-3 of inches of rain is possible from Tuesday-Wednesday.

Temperatures will also be much cooler with highs dropping down into the 40s and even 30s for some locations.

After the system moves through, the rest of the week is expected to be sunny and cool.

