Advertisement

Twisted Nightmare Haunted House fundraiser kicking off Thursday

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Something scary is beginning this week. The Twisted Nightmare Haunted House will open this Thursday night, 7 pm-10 pm, at the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police Lodge. David Kading explained how he started this event in his garage in 2007. It has now expanded to a building with a shaking elevator and moving floors. This house will provide a multi-sensory environment with strobe lights, fog, sudden actions, and wet conditions. The Twisted Nightmare is a fundraiser for the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police and Feeding South Dakota. If you bring a canned food donation, you can have a discounted ticket for $13 or a regular entry ticket for $15. For a package deal with the Mobile Escape Room, the ticket price is $25. You can purchase tickets below. The haunted house will be open every Thursday to Saturday this month and on Halloween.

Twisted Nightmare Haunted House (fearticket.com)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This image released by National Geographic shows Dr. Anthony Fauci at the NIH in...
Fauci says it’s fine to trick-or-treat this year
FDA
With a growing demand and a government take-over, where are the monoclonal antibody treatments going?
The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block...
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 44
Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.
Customers who use natural gas should expect to pay more this winter
Marsy's Law
Victim’s of the murder of a pregnant woman in 1994 fail to get notified of legal proceedings after convict given chance for parole in 2010

Latest News

‘Gallantly Forward Gala’ in support of Veterans on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at The Monument
Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation to move forward with 8th Annual event
Carroll Acres Hobby Farm hosted their first annual pumpkin patch and fall festival this weekend.
A new annual pumpkin patch and fall festival has arrived to town
An event that celebrates all things categorized as “nerdy”. Dakota mini nerd-con, or mini-con,...
An event to embrace your “nerdy” side
Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.
Customers who use natural gas should expect to pay more this winter