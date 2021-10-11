Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation to move forward with 8th Annual event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation (SCLDF) announces their 8th annual ‘Gallantly Forward Gala’ in support of Veterans on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at The Monument— LaCroix Hall, Rapid City, SD. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and event ceremonies kick-off at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Business or evening attire is recommended, but not required. The gala event will feature a social hour, dinner, speakers, music and a silent/live auction. Opening ceremonies feature engaging music by The Starfellows: 2 brothers—1 piano. If unable to attend the event, the SCLDF asks that you consider either sponsoring a veteran in your stead or donating an item for the silent/live auction.

All donations are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated. The SCLDF is proud to provide our veterans with advocacy, financial support and targeted resources to problem-solve their individual requests. Sergeant Colton Levi Derr battled a hidden enemy in PTSD and fell to suicide on April 28, 2012. During his deployments to Iraq (1st Cavalry Division) and Afghanistan (10th Mountain Division), Colton completed 500+ combat missions. Nicknamed “Delta Derr”, his military leadership stated they had never seen a tougher soldier, a sentiment shared by his soldiers. Colton was a leader, mentor and brother to all. Though he battled PTSD during his Xinal deployment, Colton kept the struggle to himself and appeared dauntless to his comrades.

Through SCLDF, we honor Colton and, by assisting his fellow veterans and their families who face similar struggles, encourage veteran outreach and support. Founded in 2012, SCLDF is steadfast in our three-fold mission: Veteran Advocacy, Assistance, and Public Awareness, remembering that the battles our heroes face don’t end when they come home. All of our staff volunteer their time in an effort to ensure our veterans know their is HOPE. It’s intolerable that 20+ veterans fall to suicide every day. Listening to someone in need - without judgement -is impactful.

• For moreinformation about the gala, contact Jerry W. Derr at (605) 545-2505 / jerry@sergeantderrfoundation.org or visit www.sergeantderrfoundation.org.

