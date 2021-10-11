Register to attend Western Dakota Technical College’s Visit Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Western Dakota Technical College (WDTC) is hosting a free upcoming College Visit Day October, 23 in the WDTC Event Center, located at 800 Mickelson Drive. Register to attend at wdt.edu/visit.

WDTC is a school which assists students in growing and developing the skills that will prepare them to enter the professional world, work-ready. The College’s event Press Release says its numbers show that within six months of graduation, 98 percent of WDTC’s graduates are employed, continuing their education, or serving in the military.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to:

· Learn about the nearly 40 career program options.

· Visit with Admissions & Financial Aid Representatives.

· Find out about WDTC resources including the Student Success Center.

· Tour campus.

Pamela Stillman-Rokusek, Director of Strategic Communications & Marketing, stated through her press release that WDTC offers programs in a variety of fields, including Business and Computers, Construction and Manufacturing, Energy and Environmental Technologies, Health Sciences, Legal and Public Services, and Transportation Technologies.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.