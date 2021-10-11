Advertisement

Public service announcement on alley closure

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to a public service announcement by the Public Works Department- Engineering Services Division, the alley between Main Street and Saint Joseph Street, from 5th Street to 4th Street will be closed to through traffic, effective this Tuesday.

BTD Enterprises will be performing utility service work and excavating across the alley. Business access to the alley will be maintained and the anticipated date of completion for this project is October, 13.

If you have any questions, please contact BTD Enterprises at (605) 791-0470. To view other City public service announcements, please go to the City’s website at www.rcgov.org and click on “Road Construction Updates” on the Main Page.

