“The historic Bozeman Trail: A New Journey” AT THE ROCKPILE MUSEUM

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, October 19, The Rockpile Museum is welcoming Dave McKee to the museum for a presentation on the history and future of the Bozeman Trail.

The Bozeman Trail was established in 1863 as a 535-mile “shortcut” from the Oregon Trail along the North Platte River in Wyoming to the gold fields in the territory of Montana.

According to a press release from Robert Henning, Director of the Campbell County Rockpile Museum, the increase in civilian use was the primary reason for the campaign by Indian tribes against the influx. In response, the U.S. military established Forts Reno and Phil Kearny in Wyoming and C. F. Smith in Montana to protect travelers.

This conflict resulted in what is commonly called “Red Cloud’s War”, where skirmishes and three major battles including the Fetterman Battle in 1866, and the Wagon Box and Hayfield fights in 1867.

At the upcoming event, Dave McKee will review the history of the Bozeman Trail between 1863 and 1868, highlighting prominent participants such as John Bozeman, Colonel Henry Carrington, Lieutenant William Judd Fetterman, Margaret Carrington, Francis Grummond Carrington, and John “Portugee” Philips, as well as Indian leaders including Red Cloud, High Backbone, American Horse, and Crazy Horse. Today segments of the original wagon trail ruts, serve as the physical markers of this colorful and dynamic period of history.

Visit the Museum's website at www.rockpilemuseum.com or call 307-682-5723 for more information.

