Heavy rain and snow will create impacts for many

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow is expected near the Big Horns tonight with rain for much of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Showers will move into Rapid City by morning. The rain will switch over to snow in Campbell County and the Black Hills Tuesday morning/midday and continue as snow through Wednesday. The rest of northeast Wyoming will see the rain transition to snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

In South Dakota, rain is expected for much of the duration of this event, outside of the Black Hills. Rapid City could see some snow mix in Wednesday morning, but we’re not expecting much in the form of accumulation as of now. If it is fully snow and stays that way for a little bit, maybe a couple inches at best, but those changes are not looking too high as of now.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Sheridan, Campbell and Crook Counties, along with the central, northern and Wyoming Black Hills. A half foot to a foot of snow is possible in these spots with more than a foot of snow likely for some. The highest impacts will be in these areas when it comes to driving, so be careful driving and allow for extra time to get to your destination. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Weston County and the northern foothills, where Spearfish and Whitewood are located. These spots could see some impactful snow, but less than the warnings.

Wind will be a major factor, too. Gusts to 40 mph are expected on Tuesday with winds increasing Tuesday night and Wednesday. By Wednesday, some gusts could reach 60 mph through the morning and middle of the day.

Much needed moisture is going to be picked up by many from this storm. Precipitation amounts of 1″-3″ are expected for much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. This will help make a dent in the drought monitor and given the recent fires from how dry we are, this will help add moisture to the soils.

By Thursday we are dry with a mix of sun and clouds, then the sunshine is back in full force Friday and into the weekend as temperatures make their way into the 50s and 60s.

