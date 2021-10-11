First winter storm of the season on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a nice and quiet weekend, some big changes are on the way. We go from sunshine and 60s to snow early this coming week. A storm system in the northwest will arrive and bring much needed moisture to the area late Monday through Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Sheridan County from Monday night to Wednesday morning. The central, northern and Wyoming Black Hills are under a Winter Storm Watch from midday Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. Heavy, wet snow is expected in theses places with significant accumulation possible. High impacts are expected in these spots, with impacts to visibility and driving expected. Heavy snow could weigh on trees with foliage still present and that could cause power outages if limbs break on power lines.

Early season storms are always tricky when it comes to snow totals because it is highly dependent on air and surface temperatures. Specific snow totals will be avoided for now - just know that if you are in a location with a winter alert, impacts will be moderate to high Monday night through Wednesday. Along with the rain and snow, strong winds are expected, also. Gusts of 50 mph or higher will be likely, especially on Wednesday.

Plenty of moisture is expected with this system. If you melt down the snow to liquid and add in the rain expected, many of us will pick up anywhere from 1″ to 3″ of rainfall - or more! We need anything and everything we can get. The drought is bad and the recent fires have highlighted just how dry things are.

After this storm system exits the region Wednesday afternoon and evening, things will dry back out. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the end of next week and into the weekend. Highs will rebound into the 50s and 60s going into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.