Customers who use natural gas should expect to pay more this winter

Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.
Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you use natural gas to help power your home, you may notice that you’ll be paying a lot more this winter.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission encourages the public to take steps now so that their bills are manageable as the weather gets colder. Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.

PUC Vice-Chairperson Kristie Fiegen said that the shortages in the natural gas industry because of extreme weather events are contributing to this sharp increase in prices.

She adds that natural gas is the dominant form of energy in the U.S.

”When you compare it to renewable energy, that makes up 20%, nuclear is 20%, coal is 19%. 40% is natural gas.”

The PUC manages natural gas delivery, which makes us about 30% of the gas bill. That amount is regulated and not expected to change.

