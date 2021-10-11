A blast from the past: 2021′s trending costumes might surprise you

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether you’re looking for something spooky, sassy, or sweet, it’s time to get your Halloween costume, but what’s cool this year?

The manager of Spirit Halloween, Alecia Palmer, and the assistant manager, Tori Ray, share what’s trending this year as people buy their costumes.

”What’s really hot right now is Descendants, Trick or Treat, It the Clown, and we’re doing a lot of plague doctor this year of course,’ said Ray. “Of course, Paw Patrol will be popular with the kids and stuff like that and another one popular with the kids is some of those generic horror costumes, they’re going actually really well this year.”

Costumes range from babies to adults sizes, with all kinds of accessories and props.

The store also sells animatronics and home decor and Ray said anything Hocus Pocus themed is going fast.

The store is extending its hours for the rest of the spooky season and will be open the day after Halloween, with everything 50% off.

