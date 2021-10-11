Advertisement

ADVISORY: Traffic control extended on Haines Avenue project

(WLUC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Darrell W. Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City has issued a press release regarding traffic control in Rapid City. Construction and repairs of a stretch of Haines Avenue will be extended through next Monday as City Maintenance crews continue to work on fixing water lines. In particular, onw northbound lane on Haines Avenue stretching from Lawrence Drive to Northridge Drive will remain closed as workers continue the repairs this week.

Within the affected area, Haines Avenue will remain open to through traffic, but, according to Shoemaker, drivers are advised to use caution. There is also no water service disruption for residences in the affected area.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This image released by National Geographic shows Dr. Anthony Fauci at the NIH in...
Fauci says it’s fine to trick-or-treat this year
FDA
With a growing demand and a government take-over, where are the monoclonal antibody treatments going?
The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block...
One person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 44
Bill increases this winter could be anywhere from 50 to 100%.
Customers who use natural gas should expect to pay more this winter
Marsy's Law
Victim’s of the murder of a pregnant woman in 1994 fail to get notified of legal proceedings after convict given chance for parole in 2010

Latest News

Public service announcement on alley closure
“The historic Bozeman Trail: A New Journey” AT THE ROCKPILE MUSEUM
Twisted Nightmare Haunted House fundraiser kicking off Thursday
‘Gallantly Forward Gala’ in support of Veterans on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at The Monument
Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation to move forward with 8th Annual event