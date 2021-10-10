A new annual pumpkin patch and fall festival has arrived to town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The festival included a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, and a variety of Rapid City small business vendors.

There was also a hayride, food trucks, fun games, and a bounce castle. At admissions, visitors can participate in a drawing to win Angus beef that’s raised naturally on the farm.

The owner of the hobby farm, Joanne Parks, says she organized the event to support local small businesses, share knowledge about natural resources with locals, and invite the community to enjoy the change of seasons.

“I have really enjoyed sharing like the animals, how to raise them, how to take care of them the natural way, how to grow and raise your own food. It’s just hard for people to have access to it, it seems, land prices have gone up and everything so I just like to share, it makes my heart happy,” said JoAnne Parks, owner, and operator of Carroll Acres Hobby Farm.

The pumpkin patch and fall festival is on its last day today and is open until dark. Parks says she will be hosting the event every year and credits the many local businesses that she partnered with.

