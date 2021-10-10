Advertisement

An event to embrace your “nerdy” side

An event that celebrates all things categorized as “nerdy”. Dakota mini nerd-con, or mini-con, is hosted for the very first time at Cave Collective this weekend.
An event that celebrates all things categorized as “nerdy”. Dakota mini nerd-con, or mini-con,...
An event that celebrates all things categorized as “nerdy”. Dakota mini nerd-con, or mini-con, is hosted for the very first time at Cave Collective this weekend.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Similar to the popular Comic convention, or better known as comic-con, Rapid City has a convention of its own.

Dakota mini nerd con is an event that was originally created in 2018 at the Rapid City public library. It occurred twice a year until the pandemic. Once COVID struck, the convention started their search to expand, leading to their collaboration with another nonprofit organization that matched their mission, The Cave Collective.

“Conventions are super fun to go to but they’re not super accessible to everybody,” said Morgan Chamberlain, board member of Dakota mini nerd-con, “We wanted to bring people together as a free event so that no matter how much money you have, you are free to come hangout with us and I think it’s a really good cause.”

Mini con’s mission is to create a community for people of similar interests, while also lending an invitation for people who may not have the same hobbies, but who are also interested in learning.

“Moving from a big city where everybody is busy in their own stuff, to Rapid where things are slower and just more together. I ended up finding more than I even had way back in the big city because the community is the most important behind why we do all this,” said Chamberlain.

This is the event’s first year at The Cave Collective and is able to implement vendors now, they hosted 10 local vendors at the event, including local authors and artists.

This weekend.. they are holding a variety of panels, such as cosplay and informational lessons, contests, and games.

“Just getting more comfortable in your own skin too, I feel like. I think it’s a huge help and I wish I had something like this when I was younger but I’m really glad I have it now,” said Chamberlain.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets for tips over 20%.
Deadwood brewhouse starts collecting tip tickets over 20% as proof fearing card chargebacks
Marsy's Law
Victim’s of the murder of a pregnant woman in 1994 fail to get notified of legal proceedings after convict given chance for parole in 2010
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
COVID numbers in South Dakota for Friday
The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued...
Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA

Latest News

Carroll Acres Hobby Farm hosted their first annual pumpkin patch and fall festival this weekend.
A new annual pumpkin patch and fall festival has arrived to town
Marsy's Law
Victim’s of the murder of a pregnant woman in 1994 fail to get notified of legal proceedings after convict given chance for parole in 2010
Ellsworth Receives Major Award During Raider Heritage Day
Ellsworth Receives Major Award During Raider Heritage Day
Dakota Mini-Nerd Con finds a new home at The Cave Collective
Dakota Mini-Nerd Con finds a new home at The Cave Collective