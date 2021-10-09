Rain Will Continue This Evening, and Then More Rain Next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and storms will continue across the area for the next several hours. Rain will finally clear out by around midnight. Sunday and Monday we can expect highs in the 60s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. A lot of rainfall is expected Tuesday and Wednesday here in Rapid City. The same system will bring potentially significant snowfall to Sheridan. We may see some snowflakes here in Rapid City and the Black Hills, but the heaviest accumulation will remain in northeast Wyoming.

Temperatures over the next couple of days will cool down. Highs will be in the 60s for Sunday and Monday, and then 50s for highs are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

