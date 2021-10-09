Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, October 8, Part Two

New Underwood battles Kadoka at home, South Dakota Mines Volleyball faces No. 2 MSU-Denver
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:00 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Kadoka Cougars traveled to New Underwood this Friday to take on the Tigers. Plus, The South Dakota Mines Hardrockers had a tough matchup on the hardwood, facing the second-ranked Metropolitan State University Roadrunners in volleyball. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has the highlights and results in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

