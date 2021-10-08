Silver City Volunteer Firefighter Department sets table for first Booya

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Fall Firefighter’s Booya is to be held October 9th , 2021 Noon – 4:00 PM. Held at the Historic School House in Silver City, Highway 385 1 mile north of Highway 44 turn on Silver City road 5 miles to Silver City.

Booya is a delicious thick Belgian soup/stew that Firefighters will start preparing on Friday. This fundraiser will benefit Silver City Volunteer Fire Department, the last self-supported (no mil-levy tax) VFD’s in Pennington County.

Silver City Volunteer Fire Department covers a 40 square mile area with 150+ structures and many popular tourist destinations.

All donation will help continue to offer valuable First Responder and Fire protection services to the Fire District and the surrounding districts as well.

Also, a drawing for the Dahl Chainsaw carved Bear will be raffled at the event.

