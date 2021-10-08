Advertisement

Real estate agent, client file lawsuit after wrongfully handcuffed by police while house shopping

By WWMT Staff
Oct. 8, 2021
WYOMING, Mich. (Gray News) - A real estate agent and his client are now suing police in Wyoming, Michigan, and the city after they were arrested while shopping for a home.

The incident happened on Aug. 1. According to WWMT, real estate agent Eric Brown was showing a house to a client when police arrived, responding to a report of a home invasion.

Police bodycam footage shows the real estate agent , his client and his client’s 15-year-old son being put into handcuffs at gunpoint.

They were placed in the back of a police car, WWMT reported, and only released once Brown showed his Realtor license.

Police said they got a call from a neighbor who knew about a previous burglary that occurred at the same address a week earlier.

The federal lawsuit alleges unlawful detainment and excessive force, racial profiling, assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“It absolutely was implicit, racist bias, absolutely,” attorney Ven Johnson said. “And the city of Wyoming needs to step up, admit it and they need to be evaluated to see what training that they’re giving their officers.”

Wyoming Police deny that race played a part in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

