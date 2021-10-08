Advertisement

Rapid City Family Project aims to address trauma with CDC grant

The Rapid City Family Project hopes to reduce the amount of Adverse Childhood Experiences, or...
The Rapid City Family Project hopes to reduce the amount of Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACE’s in the native community, which the CDC says can impact a child’s future health and behavior.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanks to a grant from the CDC, a new organization is aiming to address the issue of trauma in Rapid City’s indigenous youth.

The Rapid City Family Project hopes to reduce the amount of Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACE’s in the native community, which the CDC says can impact a child’s future health and behavior.

The group spent Friday recruiting families to participate in an event this weekend designed to share information.

”We would like to reduce adverse childhood experiences in terms of reducing trauma and grief in the family,” says research associate Leon Leader Charge. “This includes reducing substance misuse and mental health disparities in the community.”

Another goal of the Project is to promote resilience in children and caregivers who have experienced ACEs.

Cultural Outreach Manager Ramona Harrington said that it’s important to instill Lakota culture when speaking to youth who have experienced trauma.

”We’re trying to promote more family bonding, so the child and parent can learn better communication skills, learn the culture, and how to implement cultural teachings into being better communicators with each other and the family,” Harrington said.

The project kicks off with a community chili dog and frybread feed at He Sapa church.

For more information, visit the Rapid City Family Project Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets for tips over 20%.
Deadwood brewhouse starts collecting tip tickets over 20% as proof fearing card chargebacks
For 8 weeks Brady Thompson has been in double casts and will be for a little while longer. But...
Teachers step up to help middle schooler with two broken legs
As of 1 P.M. Thursday, 70% of the blaze was contained. 968 total acres have been burned since...
Heavy equipment started the Auburn Fire says SD Wildland Fire
Medical marijuana.
Rapid City medical marijuana licensing proves to have an extensive application as none are filed yet
DOC looking for missing inmate
DOC looking for missing inmate

Latest News

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at The Cave Collective, with vendors and...
Dakota Mini-Nerd Con finds a new home at The Cave Collective
COVID numbers in South Dakota for Friday
Sunday July 11th, 2021 from 8am-3pm
Silver City Volunteer Firefighter Department sets table for first Booya
Native American Memorial Walk
Walk on Indigenous People’s Day to honor those lost during assimilation