Rainfall and Cooler Temperatures Are in the Forecast

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Expect to see rainfall across our area from sunset to around midnight tonight. Throughout the morning and afternoon tomorrow, we will see consistent rainfall in northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. West central and southwestern South Dakota will see scattered showers throughout the afternoon tomorrow. As we go into the evening, the heavier rain will move into the Black Hills and Rapid City. We will continue to see rainfall throughout the night tomorrow and into the early morning hours before clearing out by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow will be cool in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills with highs in the 50s. Rapid City and eastward into the plains will see highs in the 70s.

As we head into next week, expect to see lots of rainfall and cooler temperatures across the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

