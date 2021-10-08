Health Watch: Anxiety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week is mental health awareness week. The CDC recently reported that anxiety and depressive symptoms among adults during the pandemic have been amplified over the last 18+ months, which continues to be a concern locally with COVID cases on the continual rise. Anxiety in particular often manifests as feeling very worried or “on edge” much of the time. People with anxiety often have difficulty sleeping or forget things. Physical manifestations of anxiety can also happen such as extreme fatigue, tense muscles, stomach upset, or chest “tightness.” Everyone feels anxious or nervous once in a while, which can be normal. But being extremely anxious or worried most days for over 6 months is not normal. This may be considered a generalized anxiety disorder. This can often make doing everyday tasks hard to do. Anxiety is common and affects all kinds of people. You are not alone! You should see your provider if you feel more anxious than normal or get overall anxious about things that other people handle more easily. Your provider can help delineate what treatment approach would be most appropriate for you. Treatment options include counseling and medication. Other treatment modalities include routine exercise, limiting caffeine consumption, practicing mindfulness/mediation, being in nature, and exercising good self-care. If you are having any suicidal thoughts or plans for self-harm., know help is available 24/7 if you dial 211 or 1 800 273 TALK. We are all in this together. I’m r. Taylor Kapsch with Creekside Medical Clinic with your Healthwatch

