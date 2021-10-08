Advertisement

COVID numbers in South Dakota for Friday

(WTOK)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are 322 new cases in the state current number of active cases is 6,589.

There are currently 213 hospitalized with COVID South Dakotans.

South Dakota has currently lost 2171 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 62 news cases, Meade County has 20 new cases, Lawrence County has 9 news cases, Custer and Butte counties have 7 new cases each, Fall River County has 6 new cases, Todd County has 5 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 4 new cases, Corson and Bennett counties have 2 new cases each, and Tripp, Gregory, and Stanley counties each have 1 new case.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 64.72% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 59.09% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose. As one can see from the lack of uptick in the “one dose” category, the State is currently at a standstill.

