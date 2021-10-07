Temperatures Will Cool Down This Weekend and Then More Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly sunny skies will continue across our area for the rest of today. Tomorrow morning we may see some showers in the Black Hills and Rapid City. Throughout the afternoon and early evening tomorrow we will be mostly cloudy. Then after sunset, expect to see more widespread rainfall across our area. The rainfall will likely continue throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures for the weekend will also be a lot cooler with highs in the 60s expected. Next week, we will see even cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s and even upper 40s on Wednesday along with a lot of rainfall.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.