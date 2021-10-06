Ronald Black Cloud convicted of 2nd degree murder from a shooting death in 2018

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Pennington County jury found Ronald Black Cloud, 17, guilty of second-degree murder on Aug 6.

Black Cloud was on trial for the fatal shooting of Nathan Graham back in 2018.

Both the state and defense gave their closing arguments to the jury in the early afternoon hours of Aug 6, the jury returned the verdict later the same day

No sentencing date has been yet to set for Black Cloud.

The standard penalty for second-degree murder in South Dakota is life without parole, but since Black Cloud was a juvenile, just 14 years old when the crime was committed he can’t get that penalty.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.