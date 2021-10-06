Advertisement

Red warning issued for western South Dakota

Auburn fire updates
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As crews continue to combat the Auburn Fire, today’s weather conditions call for a red warning across western South Dakota.

Since the start of the Auburn Fire, conditions have only gotten drier. This allows the fuels on the landscape to be more flammable.

Another cause for concern is the wind, which has stayed persistent over the past 48 hours.

”The Auburn Fire grew very, very, very quickly and that’s really attributed to the dry fuels that are out there. All of the grass, all of the trees are available to burn right now. It’s actually pretty scary how dry it is on the landscape,” said South Dakota State Fire Meteorologist, Darren Clabo.

Clabo said if you spot a fire, call 911 right away.

He added next week we may see a pattern change and an opportunity for some moisture and possibly snow.

