Red Flag Warning in effect Today
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The combination of gusty winds, dry fuels and very low relative humidity will create another day of critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the western South Dakota plains.
A weak trough or wind shift line will move through tonight and Thursday, shifting winds to the northwest. Slightly cooler air will move in behind that boundary.
A trough will bring scattered showers and cooler conditions late Friday and Saturday, but rainfall amounts look to be light. A strong system may have more of an impact on our weather next week.
