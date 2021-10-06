Rapid City medical marijuana licensing proves to have an extensive application as none are filed yet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of Monday, Rapid City medical marijuana licenses are available to the public, and City officials say that one person was waiting outside the finance doors before they opened looking for a copy of the application. However, the city’s communications coordinator says the public is learning that the documents involved are detailed and extensive.

Officials say phones haven’t been ringing off of the hook, but questions have been coming in steadily.

Monday, the second reading of the zoning ordinance for medical marijuana establishments was passed. Meaning, later in the month permits could be distributed. City officials add that this is an important piece, because a license cannot be given out until a location is approved.

City officials describe the current state of licensing as the homework phase, where people are looking into the documents and filling them out thoroughly before submitting. Adding that it will take time before any applications are approved.

”Obviously, there are some things that are needed and that are going to take time to get scheduled. Like, their background checks, you know, all of those sorts of things that are needed in this process. It’s an old cliché, but this process is not necessarily a marathon,” Shoemaker says, “but, it’s certainly not a sprint.”

Medical marijuana rules were a multi-department effort that took months for the City to come up with. Shoemaker explained that even after a person is approved, that individual will still need to apply at the state level.

He says they’ve received many calls from people, but as of Wednesday morning, no applications have been filed.

