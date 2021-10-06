Advertisement

Keeping the Clouds Away

Still dry
Still dry(Picture)
By Rhonda Lee
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in place for most of the Black Hills through Wednesday. They are expected to stay there for about another day as dry air, warm temperatures, gusty winds topping 40mph at times, and no rain in sight will definitely add to our drought and firefighting woes.

Looking at our forecast and not seeing anything rain-wise was a bummer, but our fortunes are changing by the end of the week. A front is coming our way and it will cool us off and at least give us hope for some much needed precipitation. Until then, we are under the influence of high pressure with most of the nation’s rain relegated to the Mid-south and southeastern section of the country.

However, we are looking at an influx of moisture that will come in from the southwest and we will take it. The rain will not be a long-staying feature, but it will be a change from the July-like weather that we have been dealing with. Any change in that pattern is good.

Tonight in the low-to-mid 50 and mostly clear. Mostly clear Wednesday, windy and in the low-80s.

