Holiday shopping starting earlier with shipping delays and mail slowdown

By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Before we know it, the holiday rush will be upon us, with people buying and ordering gifts from all over.

But shipping changes and mail delivery slowdowns are already causing hiccups for those starting early.

The United States Postal Service made a few changes recently, implementing longer transit times for first-class mail and periodicals traveling long distances. The postal service also increased the price of shipping, preparing for the soon-to-come holiday rush.

There are other options for shipping though, including FedEx and UPS. But UPS and FedEx are also seeing some changes that will cost you a bit more, both companies adding a fuel surcharge to some shipments. FedEx specifically will implement a price increase at the start of the new year.

You might think this doesn’t affect you yet, but you may want to start your holiday shopping now.

“There is an item that I ordered, came from Massachusetts,” said Jack Siebold, an early holiday shopper. “It took two days to get to Chicago, sat in Chicago for a while, another day and it gets to Minnesota. And then it sat there for several days, no idea why, then look at the tracking it shows Rapid City one morning. Next thing I know, it’s in Colorado. Rapid City to Colorado. They could have just kicked it off the darn truck.”

The Siebold’s decided to be proactive for this year’s holiday shopping and are glad they did after the recent delay, but are sympathetic to the shipping companies.

“I don’t blame the shipping companies, they do as good as they can do.”

“Everybody knows or everybody should know that there’s a serious problem with our supply chain. COVID, people not going back to work, people who are just buying a lot, and I’m one of those.”

Siebold thinks the mail slowdown will continue for at least another year or until things start to even out.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

